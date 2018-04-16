Elbit Systems Strengthens its Presence in the German Market, Opens Office in Berlin

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued April 16, 2018)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announces the opening of an office in Berlin as part of its expansion of its activities in the German market.



Following more than a decade of successful activities in Germany, focusing on the development of a technological, industrial and commercial base, Elbit Systems’ office in Berlin will enhance the Company’s growing activity in the market.



The acquisition in 2004 of the long-time provider to the German Defense Forces, TELEFUNKEN RACOMS, and the strong relationships with leading local German defense industries, have placed Elbit Systems’ operations in Germany on sound foundations that combine knowledge transfer and industrial capabilities.



The Company’s presence in the market enables it to successfully engage in several programs for the German defense forces, including: supplying a variety of tactical radio systems, providing advanced electro-optic systems for infantry soldiers, and together with DIEHL BGT Defense, developing and supplying directional infra-red countermeasure (DIRCM) systems for Airbus A400M military transport aircraft.



Elbit Systems views Germany as a key market and as an international technological and industrial hub with sophisticated military and homeland security forces. The Company is continuously exploring additional cooperation with local industries and plans to focus its efforts on leveraging its operationally proven systems and globally acclaimed technological expertise in order to offer a broad portfolio of solutions as well as expand transfer of knowledge and enhance local production.



Elbit Systems has been consistently expanding its operations in key European markets, as part of the Company’s long-term strategy. Examples of recent European programs include the UK Military Flight Training System, the Benelux Smart Vest program, the Swiss Unmanned Aircraft Systems program, providing self-protection systems for NATO’s A330 fleet and providing a European country with an array of electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems.



Ran Kril, Executive VP for International Marketing & Business Development at Elbit Systems, said: “Germany is a key market and is significant to Elbit Systems’ continuous growth and growing presence in Europe. We appreciate the challenge and opportunity of developing and supplying operationally proven solutions to one of the world’s most advanced defense forces”. Kril added: “We intend to leverage our extensive experience in providing robust, precise, networked solutions to leading defense forces in order to further contribute to the German defense forces and to the German economy.”





TELEFUNKEN Radio Communication Systems GmbH & Co. KG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems, provides system solutions and products. It focuses on advanced products and systems in the field of defense and security for ground, air and naval applications. TELEFUNKEN Radio Communication Systems GmbH & Co. KG was formerly known as EADS Radio Communication Systems GmbH & Co. KG and changed its name to TELEFUNKEN Radio Communication Systems GmbH & Co. KG in 2004. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Ulm, Germany.



-ends-

