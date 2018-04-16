Spectator-M Patrols Administrative Boundary with Temporarily Occupied Crimea

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued April 16, 2018)

Ukrainian border guards now patrol the administrative boundaries of the temporarily occupied Crimea, using a modern drone Spectator-M. This drone was developed in close cooperation between NTU "I. Sikorsky KPI" and UOP OJSC “Meridian” named after S.P. Korolyov”.



These UAVs are equipped with modern video and thermal imaging cameras, allowing to patrol the territory up to 50 kilometers at an altitude of up to 2 thousand meters. Spectator-M is a new version of the BpAK-MP-1 "Spectator", with better performance, greater load capacity and flying range.



"As of today, the Spectator-M complexes are also used in the maritime area of the border detachment and the administrative border with the temporarily occupied Crimea," informed the Azov-Black Sea Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service.



It should be noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been operating the Spectator-M since the end of last year. This unmanned aerial vehicle has the optimal weight-to-mass ratio and high aerodynamic characteristics, allowing efficient placing of surveillance equipment. Spectator’s size allows to transport it easily even in a backpack; it takes minimum of time to deploy Spectator-M- only up to 2 minutes. This allows to effectively use this drone in combat conditions.



At the same time, the Spectator-M is an important example of effective cooperation in the framework of SP “Kyiv Polytechnic”, where UOP enterprises, together with NTU "I. Sikorsky KPI," implement innovative projects.



General Advanced Research & Development Agency (GARDA)- adopting the best American DARPA solutions – will be created at Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI).



-ends-

