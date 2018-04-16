China's Rocket Force Embraces New Medium-Long Range Ballistic Missile

(Source: China Military Online; issued April 16, 2018)

BEIJING --- The Rocket Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army commissioned days ago a new medium-long range missile system to a newly-established missile brigade. The brigade is forming overall combat capability with the new missile system.



The medium-long range ballistic missile system is developed by China and has complete independent intellectual property rights.



The missile system, capable of firing both nuclear and conventional weapons, is able to conduct rapid nuclear counterattacks and carry out conventional medium and long-range precision strikes against important land targets and large and medium-sized ships at sea.



The new brigade is equipped with the DF-26 intermediate-range missile that according to China’s defense ministry can hit both ground and naval targets, and thus poses a significant risk to aircraft carriers operating outside its E.E.Z.



As a new comer of the strategic deterrence and strike force system of the Chinese armed forces, the new medium-long range missile plays an important role in the killer weapons of the PLA combat troops.



In recent years, the PLA Rocket Force has vigorously strengthened its nuclear counterattack and medium-long range precision strike capabilities with multiple new types of missile systems put into service.



-ends-

