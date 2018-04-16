Missiles Shot Down Over Syrian Government Airbase: State Media

(Source: Deutsche Welle German Radio; issued April 16, 2018)

Syrian state media outlets have said government air defenses responded to an "aggression" aimed at one of its airbases. They did not say who was behind the strike. A separate report, however, dubbed it a false alarm.



Syrian government air defenses have shot down missiles targeting Shayrat Airbase in the western province of Homs, state media reported on Tuesday.



The apparent attack came days after the US, France and Britain conducted a coordinated missile attack against Syrian government targets. This area has also been targeted by the Israeli air force in the past.



Hours later, however, sources cited by the DPA news agency denied there was an attack. According to them, the air defenses were activated early on Tuesday over what turned out to be a false alarm.



What we know so far:



-- State-run news agency SANA reported air defenses had shot down some of the missiles targeting the base.

-- State-run television showed images of an intercepted missile and called the attack an "aggression."

-- The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, reported that big explosions were heard near Shayrat airbase and two other airbases near Damascus.

-- The US Department of Defense said there was "no US military activity in that area at this time."

-- Asked about the incident, an Israeli military spokesman said: "We don't comment on such reports."

-- Separately, a media outlet run by Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian militia, said Syrian government air defenses had shot down three missiles targeting Dumair military airport north east of the capital Damascus.

-- DPA said Syrian military sources dubbed the event a false alarm.



Saturday's strike: The US, France and the UK launched airstrikes against Syrian government targets on Saturday in response to a purported chemical weapons attack by the government on civilians in Douma city near Damascus.



Israeli interventions: Tel Aviv has carried out multiple airstrikes on Syrian government targets during the conflict. Syria and its allies most recently accused Israel of launching a strike against Syria's T4 airbase in Homs, killing four Iranian military personnel. Iran is a longstanding ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad.



(ends)



Syrian Air Defenses Intercept 70% of US Cruise Missiles

(Source: TASS; issued April 14, 2018)

MOSCOW --- Syria has intercepted 71 out of 103 cruise missiles fired by the United States and its allies, Head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operations Department Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi said on Saturday.



"According to available information, a total of 103 cruise missiles were fired… The Syrian air defense systems basically comprising Soviet-made weapons successfully repelled the strikes by aircraft and naval ships. A total of 71 missiles were intercepted," the general said.



The missile strikes by the United States and its allies were repelled by the S-125, S-200, Buk, Kvadrat and Osa air defense systems, the general said.



‘This testifies to the high efficiency of the weapon systems operational in Syria and the excellent skills of Syrian servicemen trained by our specialists," Rudskoi said, adding that Russia had fully restored Syria’s air defense capabilities over the past eighteen months and continued improving it.



According to the Russian general, the United States and its allies fired cruise missiles, including seaborne Tomahawks and GBU-38 guided bombs from B-1B planes while F-15 and F-16 fighter aircraft launched air-to-surface missiles. The UK Air Force’s Tornado aircraft fired eight Scalp EG missiles.



The missile strike against Syria’s military and civilian infrastructures was carried out by US planes and naval ships in cooperation with British and French air forces between 03:42 and 05:10 Moscow time on Saturday.



The United States, Britain and France said the strikes were in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Douma.



According to some sources, ten or so targets were attacked. The Syrian news agency SANA does not confirm this.



-ends-

