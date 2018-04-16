Pakistan Continues Helicopter Fleet Renewal with Order for Additional AW139s

(Source: Leonardo; issued April 16, 2018)

ROME --- Leonardo announced today that the Government of Pakistan will introduce into service an undisclosed number of additional AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopters. The aircraft will be used to perform utility, passenger transport and emergency medical service operations across the nation. The helicopters will be delivered in early 2019.



This latest fleet expansion is a further step towards the completion of a fleet renewal programme spread over several batches and highlights the success of the AW139. Leonardo is also delivering logistic support and training services for the growing fleet of AW139s in Pakistan. A significant number of AW139s are already in service in Pakistan, with several operated by the Pakistan Government for EMS/SAR, relief and transport duties.



The AW139 is the perfect fit to Pakistan’s challenging operational environment, delivering outstanding capabilities and hot & high performance unmatched by any other helicopter type in the same class.



-ends-

