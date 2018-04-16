Signature of An MoU Between GIFAS and SIDM

(Source: GIFAS; issued April 16, 2018)

NEW DELHI --- The Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Groupement des Industries Françaises Aéronautiques et Spatiales (GIFAS) signed today a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of a major industrial mission in India in the field of aerospace and defence organised by GIFAS with the support of SIDM from the 16th to 19th April 2018.



This agreement aims to promote a sustainable framework for present and future partnerships and cooperative actions between the French aerospace industry and the Indian defence industry by reaffirming the necessity to expand trade, through stronger economic and industrial cooperation, between France and India, and towards export customers.



“The signing of this MoU between our two bodies is an excellent opportunity to develop the cooperation between France and India and shape the aerospace and defense industry of the future." stated Pierre Bourlot (Managing Director of GIFAS) and Lt Gen Subrata Saha (Director General of SIDM) when they signed the document.



This MoU will allow the implementation of measures to promote a mutually beneficial cooperation in aerospace and defence manufacturing, research & technology, human capital, engineering services, systems integration.

The cooperation will focus on 5 axes of common interest that are:

-- The development of business opportunities between members of GIFAS and SIDM.

-- Training and human capital development.

-- Research and technology.

-- Aerospace Industry Policy and Business Environment.

-- International Trade Issues.





GIFAS (Groupement des Industries Françaises Aéronautiques et Spatiales), the French Aerospace Industries Association, is an industry body formed in 1908, that brings together some 400 companies ranging from the main prime contractors and system suppliers to SMEs that together form a cohesive, supportive and hard-driving high-technology sector specializing in the design, development, construction, marketing and maintenance of all aeronautical and space programmes and equipment, both civilian



