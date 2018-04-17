Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program

(Source: Curtiss-Wright Corporation; issued April 17, 2018)

DAVIDSON, N.C. --- Curtiss-Wright Corporation today announced that it has been awarded a contract valued in excess of $85 million to provide main propulsion steam turbines and auxiliary equipment for the U.S. Navy’s Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80). The award was received from Huntington Ingalls, Newport News Shipbuilding (HII-NNS) to support planned ship construction.



“We are pleased to have been awarded this important naval defense contract, underscoring Curtiss-Wright’s long-standing relationship with the U.S. Navy and continued support of their critical platforms which continue to receive strong Congressional support,” said David C. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation.



“This contract reflects the first award received by our Dresser-Rand government business acquired on April 2, 2018, and ensures that we will continue to provide the most advanced and reliable steam turbine technologies to Newport News Shipbuilding and the U.S. Navy. Further, our innovative products and reliable solutions continue to support the U.S. Navy’s cost and delivery targets, and reinforce the fleet readiness commitments for the aircraft carrier platform.”



Curtiss-Wright is performing the work within its EMS division in the Power segment. Engineering and manufacturing will commence in 2018 and will continue through at least 2022. The products will be shipped to Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.



For over 60 years, Curtiss-Wright has ensured safe, reliable operations by supplying innovative, high-performance products for every nuclear submarine and aircraft carrier commissioned by the U.S. Navy. In addition, Curtiss-Wright technologies, such as power-dense motors and enhanced valve designs, enable more efficient operations, reduce manpower and cost, and increase safety.





Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,600 people worldwide.



-ends-

