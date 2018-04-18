Centigon France Contract Partner for Dutch Army Armoured Trucks

(Source: Centigon Group; issued April 18, 2018)

PARIS --- Following an international tender won by the Swedish manufacturer Scania, more than 2,000 trucks will be built and delivered to the Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO) of the Netherlands' Ministry of Defence.



Centigon, a sister company of the Centigon Security Group, a world-leading provider of civil and military armoured vehicles, was contracted by Scania to manufacture 185 armoured cabins with an option for 400 additional units for The Netherlands' Ministry of Defence. The armoured cabins are designed to withstand the various threats during missions.



CENTIGON France Chief Executive Officer Franck Baucher underlined, "the importance of this contract, which came in addition to the Danish forces market. It is the know-how of all the Centigon teams that is recognized, from the design office, to the welders through the ballistic experts, not to mention the sales team. The partnership with Scania is a true win-win relationship and we are confident that other armies will follow soon."



For more than 60 years, Centigon has been designing and producing armour conversion services for military and civil applications. Its armoured vehicles well known for their reliability and superior quality are used all over the world by armies, special forces, ministries, governments, NGOs, CIT companies and central banks.



Armoured cabin deliveries to Scania will begin in 2020; the ten-year framework contract also includes a suite of support services: integrated logistics (ILS), maintenance and repair (MCO), spare parts provisioning and training.





Centigon is a market leader in Europe, Africa and Middle East and cumulates over 60 years of experience in ballistic protection and armour integration Centigon produces all types of protected vehicles: cash-in-transit, civil and military. With an extensive know-how and ballistic expertise, Centigon vehicles offer protection against multiple threats (handgun, assault rifle, piercing weapons and blast). Centigon employs 160 people and has delivered 1000+ armoured vehicles over the past five years.



-ends-

