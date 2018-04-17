Milrem and BAE Systems Sign Maintenance Support Contract for Estonian CV90s

Patria’s subsidiary Milrem LCM and BAE Systems have signed a contract to support Estonia’s fleet of CV9035 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs). Milrem LCM, an Estonian provider of defense vehicle lifecycle management, will provide maintenance and repair services for CV9035 vehicles from its facilities in Estonia.



The first batch of IFVs arrived in Estonia in October 2016, followed by a second shipment in December 2017. The agreement is part of BAE Systems’ wider contract with the Estonian government to maintain and sustain 44 CV9035 vehicles acquired from the Netherlands in 2014. This co-operation will provide long-term benefits to the Estonian Defense Forces by sustaining and developing these vehicles for years to come.



“We are proud to work with BAE Systems’ as its preferred maintenance support partner in Estonia. Milrem LCM is committed to providing the most reliable framework for the Estonian Defense Forces as the country seeks to increase the combat capability of its land forces, now and in the future,” says Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem LCM.



BAE Systems is also teaming with Milrem LCM in the pursuit of the CV90 Support Vehicles re-build program. The requirements, expected from the Estonian Center for Defense Investment later this year, are predicted to cover the maintenance, repair and rebuild of an additional 37 CV90 MkI vehicles procured from Norway. Once outfitted, the support vehicles will form part of the same mechanized battalion as the CV9035.



Estonia is one of seven user nations operating CV90 IFV. There are more than 1,280 vehicles in 15 variants in service with Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and The Netherlands.



Milrem LCM, owned by Patria (60%) and Mootor Grupp (40%), is a reliable and trustworthy partner for the Estonian Defence Forces. Patria’s experience and know-how support Milrem to grow further and extend the coverage of Milrem’s services to provide comprehensive and professional life cycle support for full range of defence equipment.



Milrem LCM provides services for defence and security sector offering life cycle support services for heavy and armored vehicles, weapon systems and other military equipment. The company provides maintenance and repair works for the Estonian Defence Forces’ XA-180 and XA-188 as well as other military vehicles in Tallinn and in Võru.





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutions. Patria provides its aerospace and military customers with equipment availability, continuous performance development as well as selected intelligence, surveillance and management system products and services. Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway and Estonia. Net sales totaled EUR 467.7 million in 2017, and Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%).



