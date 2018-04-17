Pavlo Bukin: Malaysia is Interested in Ukrainian Aircraft, Floating Docks, UAVs

(Source: Ukroboronporm; issued April 17, 2018)

The meeting between Director General of the SC “UkrOboronProm” Pavlo Bukin and the Malaysian Chief of Army General Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Zulkiple bin Hj Kassim took place at the International Exhibition Defense Services Asia (DSA). The possibility of supplying Ukrainian 4×4 combat vehicles to this country was discussed. Malaysian Chief of Army expressed his country’s interest in the acquisition of the Ukrainian AT missile systems by SKDB "Luch." The parties emphasized the need to intensify the activities of the bilateral MTC committee.



Pavlo Bukin held talks with the Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Hj Ahmad Badaruddin. The possibility of supplying Malaysia with floating docks, manufactured at UOP plant "Pallada", establishing cooperation with the local manufacturer. Supplying Ukrainian vertical take-off UAVs became a separate topic of negotiations.



In addition, Pavlo Bukin met with the Air Force Chief General Dato Seri Affendi Buang in the framework of the exhibition. The parties discussed a set of issues on cooperation in the field of aviation. In particular, it was about the possibility of supplying "Antonov" aircraft to Malaysia with the possibility of production localization.



The International Exhibition Defense Services Asia (DSA) is one of Asia’s largest armaments and military forums. DSA is held under the auspices of the Malaysian Ministry of Defense. This year, Defense Services Asia 2018 takes place in Kuala Lumpur from April 16 to April 19. Ground force weapons, air defense, electronic warfare and communications, aviation technology, coastal weapons, armored vehicles and artillery systems, naval equipment and armaments, satellite and space technology, dual-use products will be represented at DSA.



Pavlo Bukin: Antonov Aircraft Will Allow Malaysia to Control the Coastline

(Source: Ukroboronporm; issued April 17, 2018)

Ukraine and Malaysia discussed the practical aspects of organizing the constituent meeting of the joint committee on defense cooperation. The agreement was reached in August 2016 during the visit of the President of Ukraine to Malaysia.



This was stated by Pavlo Bukin, Director General of the SC "UkrOboronProm" after the meeting with the Secretary General Ministry of Defence Malaysia Dato Sri Abdul Rahim Bin Mohamad Radzi within the framework of the International Exhibition Defense Services Asia (DSA).



He noted that the parties confirmed their readiness to further promote projects, successfully implemented in previous years.



According to Pavlo Bukin, Ukraine and Malaysia have prospects of cooperation in supply and joint production of aviation equipment.



According to him, during the negotiations the Ukrainian side represented Antonov aircraft, which may be of interest to Malaysian Armed Forces. "Antonov aircraft can provide control over the Malaysian seacoast. This issue is relevant to Malaysia. Ukraine is ready to engage in solving this issue," – said UKROBORONPROM Director General.



