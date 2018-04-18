Multimillion Dollars Order from an International Customer: Rheinmetall Protects New Naval Port

(Source: Rheinmetall AG; issued April 18, 2018)

Rheinmetall is protecting a new naval port for an international customer. The multiphase contract is a worth a double-digit euro million figure. It includes the installation of state-of-the-art sensor and advanced command and control technology to protect the equipment from unauthorized access, damage and sabotage. Work will begin in 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2021.



To protect the infrastructure, a network of different sensors - different day and night vision cameras, radars, proximity sensors and sonars – will be used to maintain a comprehensive picture of the situation. Furthermore, Rheinmetall is integrating monitoring technology and control systems, such as an integrated building management system, energy supply monitoring, a fire alarm system and a vessel traffic monitoring system. All information flows into the operations center from which the naval base is monitored.



The heart of the monitoring system is Rheinmetall’s Command and Control software – a powerful, innovative software for leadership support which meets all NATO requirements. Rheinmetall’s Command and Control software supports the decision-making of the management and staff organization. The software processes, documents and manages sensor data of any quantity and size and supports the planning and deployment of tactical means.



As a high-tech company for security and mobility, Rheinmetall has proven expertise in the protection of critical infrastructure. For example, Rheinmetall technology was used to protect the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver, Canada.



