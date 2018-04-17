Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 17, 2018)

Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, been awarded a $32,461,184 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Phase III of the Gremlins program.



This contract provides for the research, development, and demonstration of safe and reliable aerial launch and recovery of multiple unmanned air vehicles, with traceability to an objective system capable of employing and recovering diverse distributed payloads in volley quantities.



Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama (56 percent); Sacramento, California (17 percent); Sparks, Nevada (9 percent); Walled Lake, Michigan (5 percent); Niceville, Florida (4 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3 percent); Santa Ana, California (2 percent); Elma, New York (2 percent); and Kirkland, Washington (2 percent), with an estimated completion date of January 2020.



Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $650,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This follow-on contract was a competitive acquisition in accordance with the original broad agency announcement, DARPA-BAA-15-59.



The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

