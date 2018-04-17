Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 17, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $200,000,000 modification (0001 03) cost-plus-incentive-fee contract W31P4Q-17-G-0001 for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, Phased Array Tracking to Intercept of Target (PATRIOT), Advanced Capability (PAC-3) missile segment enhancement integration and PATRIOT launch on remote development.



One bid was solicited with one bid received.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

