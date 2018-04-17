Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 17, 2018)

Raytheon Co., Portsmouth, Rhode Island, is being awarded an $83,312,265 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for the design, test and deployment of the Barracuda mine neutralization system.



The Barracuda mine neutralization system is an expendable, autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle intended to identify and neutralize bottom, near surface and drifting sea mines. It will field a shallow-water capability and be an expendable modular neutralizer consisting of a kill mechanism, propulsion, sensors, and communications buoy that enables wireless communication to the deployment platform.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $362,740,742.



Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Rhode Island (96 percent); and DeLeon Springs, Florida (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2022.



Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $11,392,392 will be obligated at time of award and $1,594,935 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured on the basis of full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-6303).



-ends-

