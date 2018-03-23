One Step Closer to New Combat Support Vehicle

(Source: Norwegian Ministry of Defence; issued March 23, 2018)

(Issued in Norwegian; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Norway has signed a contract with FFG to design and develop prototypes of the army's new mobile air defence platform, comprising an M-113 armored personnel carrier modified to carry a four-cell vertical launcher for IRIS-T air-to-air missiles. (DLO image)

The Norwegian Army will have new armored combat support platforms to carry, among other things, their new combat air defense system. Today, Forsvarsmateriell (Defense Matériel agency) signed a prototype contract.



On Friday, March 23, 2018, a contract was signed between the Flensburg, Germany-based Flensburger Fahrzeugbau GmbH (FFG) and the Defense Land Capacity office. The contract initially includes the prototype of an Armored Combat Support Vehicle and a number of upgrade kits for existing M113 vehicles to M577A2 configuration. Options for additional acquisitions are included in the contract.



The Armored Combat Support Vehicle will, after future qualification of the prototype, be put into series production. The vehicle will be used as a support platform for the future combat air defense system, the artillery locating radar, electronic countermeasures and tanker transport.



The contract’s signature is the result of long-term work by Defense Materials, well supported by the Armed Forces Logistics Organization (FLO) and the Norwegian Army.



-ends-

