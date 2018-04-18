Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS has entered into contract worth Euro 124M with the Royal Malaysian Navy for delivery of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) to their six new Littoral Combat [Vessels].
Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd is building the ships based on Naval Group’s Gowind Class design. This contract is a follow-on to the agreement announced 9 April 2015 for NSM shipboard equipment.
The NSM will be deck-mounted and integrated to the SETIS combat management system provided by Naval Group.
“This contract provides the Royal Malaysian Navy with an important surface-to-surface-missile capability and confirms NSM’s very strong position in the international market. NSM is currently chosen by Norway, Poland, Germany and Malaysia”, says Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.
