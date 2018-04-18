Contract Worth Euro 124M for NSM Missiles to the Royal Malaysian Navy

(Source: Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS; issued April 18, 2018)

Kongsberg’s Naval Strike Missile in flight. It will constitute the main armament of the Royal Malaysia Navy’s new class of Littoral Combat Vessels. (KDA photo)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS has entered into contract worth Euro 124M with the Royal Malaysian Navy for delivery of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) to their six new Littoral Combat [Vessels].



Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd is building the ships based on Naval Group’s Gowind Class design. This contract is a follow-on to the agreement announced 9 April 2015 for NSM shipboard equipment.



The NSM will be deck-mounted and integrated to the SETIS combat management system provided by Naval Group.



“This contract provides the Royal Malaysian Navy with an important surface-to-surface-missile capability and confirms NSM’s very strong position in the international market. NSM is currently chosen by Norway, Poland, Germany and Malaysia”, says Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.





