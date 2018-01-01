HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. will showcase (booth #202 Hall 3) a modular package of solutions enabling the entire helicopter mission envelope, including: advanced tactical flight in Degraded Visual Environment (DVE), multi-role missions, Combat Search And Rescue (CSAR) as well as training and simulation.
Elbit Systems’ recent announcement of the opening of an office in Berlin and its participation in ILA Berlin for the first time are part of the Company’s growing activities in the German market, which also include expanding the development and manufacturing capabilities of its local subsidiary Telefunken Racoms, and broadening cooperation with other German defense industries.
The display of the Company’s modular mission rotorcraft package will include a glass cockpit suite, DVE solutions and Head Mounted Systems (HMD), Precision Guided Munitions (PGM), airborne training and simulation, self-protection solutions, intelligence systems as well as airborne Search and Rescue SAR and communication systems.
Systems displayed in the company booth (#202 Hall 3):
DVE, Cockpit and Precision Guided Munitions Solutions
-- BrightNite Visitors to the company’s booth will be able to experience a virtual reality demonstration of the BrightNite system that enables intuitive head-up, eyes-out orientation flight in extreme low visibility conditions. This system is a multi-spectral end to end panoramic piloting solution that fuses multiple day and night cameras into one clear intuitive piloting picture regardless of external light conditions and delivers the landscape scenery directly to both eyes of the pilot. It includes 2D flight symbology, 3D mission symbology and Elbit Systems’ unique brownout symbology.
-- The Smart Glass Cockpit for helicopters suite integrates an HDTS (Helmet Display and Tracking System), intuitive user-interface, multi-functional smart displays and next-generation applications to deliver a fully compatible multi-mission cockpit.
The glass cockpit enables the crew to execute a wide variety of missions, ranging from utility to naval and attack missions, while receiving relevant aircraft and mission data and reducing life-cycle costs. With vast experience in advanced cockpit avionics and a broad range of core technologies, systems and products, Elbit Systems offers a baseline glass cockpit configuration, with the possibility to add different systems and sub-systems, according to each customer’s needs, such as Engine Indicating and Crew Alerting System (EICAS), digital map, Electronic Flight Bag (EFB), Primary Flight Display (PFD), Electro-Optic Payload (EOP) display, navigation aids and others.
-- Guided Advanced Tactical Rocket (GATR) (multimedia presentation) is an affordable semi-active, laser-guided, 70 mm rocket. Featuring a unique aerodynamic design, cutting-edge multi-purpose electronic fusing delay, Intensive Munitions (IM) warhead and an advanced launcher, GATR offers a degree of precision-strike capability and deliverable ordnance that are unmatched by any other 70 mm munitions system. It’s cutting-edge and variable fuzing solutions enable GATR to provide combat flexibility to engage a great variety of target sets, both stationary and maneuvering, with reduced collateral damage. Thoroughly tested and evaluated, the GATR system is highly customizable and applicable to fixed-wing platforms, rotary-wing platforms and ground launchers.
Helicopter Self-Protection Systems
-- Mini-MUSIC provides fixed and rotary-wing aircraft with enhanced protection against multiple missile threats. Built on years of proven experience in a military environment, this operational Directional Infra-Red Countermeasures (DIRCM) solution can also be integrated with various missile warning systems (MWS) for reliable and affordable protection. The MUSIC systems have a proven track record of protecting multiple types of aircraft against heat-seeking ground-to-air IR missiles and have been selected a number of governments, international organizations and private sector aircraft owners to protect both fleets and special aircraft.
Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems.
