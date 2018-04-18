Roshel Has Started Serial Production of its New APC – Roshel Senator

(Source: Roshel Defence Solutions; issued April 18, 2018)

Even though it enters a very crowded market, Canada’s Roshel says that its Senator 4x4 armored vehicle has already won some production orders, with the first delivery planned for October. (Roshel photo)

TORONTO --- Roshel Defence Solutions has started serial production of its recently developed and tested multi-purpose Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) – Senator. The APCs of these series are produced from start to finish at the Roshel’s manufacturing facility in Toronto, Canada.



The Roshel Senator is a high mobile multi-purpose transport vehicle, which was specifically developed for peacekeeping and law enforcement applications. This tactical platform features a high level of maneuverability as well as advanced off-road capabilities, making it efficient in accomplishing its missions in urban and cross-country terrain. In addition to being an Armored Personnel Carrier, this versatile platform offers various interchangeable function modules, such as Medical Evacuation, Anti-riot, Command & Control Centre, EOD, NBC, Reconnaissance, etc.



Depending on the intended role, the Roshel Senator provides ballistic and mine protection for up to CEN B7/ STANAG 4569 Level II. As an industry leader in the law enforcement vehicle market, Roshel focuses its R&D and engineering efforts on the survivability of its vehicles, along with ergonomic design and increased performance. To achieve this highly-desired combination, Roshel has developed and implemented an innovative technology based on multilayer composite materials offering superior ballistic performance (protection against fragmentation and bullet penetration) at a lighter weight.



The manufacturer only utilizes ballistic materials and heavy-duty components, which have been tested by internationally recognized North American and European laboratories, to meet ballistic protection standards.



The Roshel Senator APC stands out from its competition by providing advanced integration capabilities allowing the platform to be equipped with comprehensive security systems, such as observation and surveillance, thermal and infrared imaging, two-way communications with a command control center, night vision, fire source detection, laser range finder, remote control weapons, chemical protection and many more.



The base model of the Senator comes with perimeter gunports, escape hatches, perimeter view cameras, gas extraction system, siren/PA system, emergency lighting, military-grade mine protected seats, 3-point military-grade seatbelts and many other security systems and emergency equipment.



To date, Roshel has already received several orders for its new Senator APC, and plans to deliver the first batch of vehicles in the third quarter of 2018. An official public release of the vehicle will be held at 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, the largest defence trade show in North America, which will take place on October 8-10, 2018, in Washington, DC, USA (Roshel’s booth #2835).



“With our new series of vehicles, we are continuously focusing on providing our clients with future-proof solutions by further development of both hardware and software. In modern missions and operations, it’s not enough for the armoured vehicle just to provide reliable ballistic protection – it has to employ active protection systems and advanced security and control features. By integrating advanced electronic components developed by the top five global technology and defence leaders we believe to stay a step ahead of the competition for years to come. By the end of the year, we target to achieve over 3% market share in this segment”, says Roman Shimonov, CEO, Roshel Defence Solutions.





Roshel Defence Solutions specializes in manufacturing and supplying of tactical defence and security solutions to its clientele on a global scale. Our broad range of products includes armoured and special purpose vehicles, electronic countermeasures, and cyber intelligence systems. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Roshel was established by a distinguished group of defence and security professionals with many years of experience within the global markets.



