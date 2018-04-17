Defenсe Industry Enterprises Transfer Almost 500 Billion Roubles to Russian Federation Various Budgets from SDO Funds

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued April 17, 2018)

The State Defence Order budget finance funds have a significant investment effect, which is confirmed by the SDO Unified Financial Monitoring System.



For example, over the past two years, the defence industry enterprises, having received money from the Defence Ministry for manufactured products, paid 481 billion roubles of taxes to various budgets of the Russian Federation. In total, 444 billion went to pay wages and 121 billion – to the Pension Fund.



Thus, the military department is returning to the country’s economy a significant part of the funds received. This practice contributes to the implementation of social programmes, helps enterprises to develop.



-ends-

