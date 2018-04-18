Navy Establishes Command to Ensure Readiness of Warships Forward Deployed in Japan

(Source: US Navy; issued April 18, 2018)

SAN DIEGO --- Commander, Naval Surface Group Western Pacific (CNSG WP) was officially established in Japan to oversee the Forward Deployed Naval Force Japan (FDNF-J) surface ship maintenance, training, and certification on Apr. 11, 2018.



In October 2017, U.S. Pacific Fleet established a Detachment, Naval Surface Group Western Pacific as an interim organization to protect the balance between operations, maintenance, and training requirements. Now a permanent command, the name of this organization has changed to CNSG WP.



It will serve as Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet's (CNSP) Executive Agent responsible to oversee surface ship maintenance and training. This new command will manage ship activities in the maintenance and basic phase, enforce the readiness assessment and certification process within those phases and closely coordinate with the ship's operational commander until a ship is certified Basic Phase Complete (BPC) by CNSP.



Initially established under U.S. Pacific Fleet, the command led by Capt. Rich Dromerhauser now reports to CNSP, Vice Adm. Rich Brown.



"Rebuilding readiness is my top priority," said Brown. "CNSG WP is one critical step in the process."



As executive agent for CNSP, Dromerhauser will ensure every FDNF-J ship receives the necessary maintenance, and training before recommending to CNSP whether a ship is ready or requires additional training. CNSP will submit a message to C7F that the ship is certified BPC and ready for operational tasking.



"My team will be focused on enabling ships to achieve certified levels of readiness and a demonstrated ability to safely conduct operations at sea after extended periods of maintenance and modernization efforts," said Dromerhauser, inaugural commander of CNSG WP. "We owe it to our Sailors to provide them the focused training, system maintenance, and modernization that builds competence and confidence in themselves, their Shipmates, and their equipment."



One of the goals of establishing CNSG WP is to provide a standard, predictable path for every FDNF-J ship to accomplish, protect, and synchronize maintenance and training to meet operational commitments. Since the initial announcement of CNSG WP, Dromerhauser has worked diligently to improve the efficacy and on time completion of maintenance and training.



"What Captain Dromerhauser and his team have been doing these past few months has greatly helped us assess and address readiness challenges in FDNF-J," said Brown. "He and the CNSG WP team will play a critical role in building readiness - ensuring our ships are fully certified - today, and well into the future."



"Establishment of CNSG WP is an important step in providing the needed oversight of training and readiness production in FDNF-J," Brown continued. "The success of the Surface Force is measured by properly manned, tactically trained and effectively equipped ships ready to provide Fleet Commanders with combat naval power at sea and to project that power ashore."



In addition to the standup of CNSG WP, CNSP is implementing several other actions to improve safety and readiness of the surface fleet and addressing uses identified in the Comprehensive Review. These actions include: increased ship handling simulator training during the Basic and Advanced Division Officer Courses, mariner assessments during the Prospective Commanding Officer Course, a Junior Officer of the Deck Course, Bridge Resource Management Workshops, and additional OOD classroom and simulator training.



In conjunction with the recommendations from the Strategic Readiness Review and Comprehensive Review, which are synchronized through the Readiness Reform and Oversight Council (led by the Undersecretary of the Navy, Mr. Thomas Modly and the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Bill Moran), the Surface Force is committed to using these initiatives to improve the surface fleet readiness at the unit and individual levels.



-ends-

