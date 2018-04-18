45th SW Supports Successful Atlas V Launch of AFSPC-11 Mission

(Source: US Air Force; issued April 18, 2018)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. --- The Air Force’s 45th Space Wing supported United Launch Alliance’s successful launch of the AFSPC-11 spacecraft aboard an Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station April 14, 2018.



The successful launch of AFSPC-11 enables the opportunity for increased satellite communications capabilities for the warfighter once its payload reaches geosynchronous orbit. The AFSPC-11 mission consists of the Continuous Broadcast Augmenting SATCOM forward payload and the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle Secondary Payload Adapter Augmented Geosynchronous Laboratory Experiment aft payload.



"The experiments and data collected will pay dividends to the future of space exploration and our knowledge of space capabilities, which directly supports the warfighter,” said Brig. Gen. Wayne Monteith, 45th SW commander and mission launch decision authority. “We could not do this without the expertise and continued awareness from our partners who work hard daily to put the space domain first. Congratulations to Space and Missile Systems Center, Air Force Research Laboratory and United Launch Alliance on another successful launch!"



The AFSPC-11 mission also marks two of three launches this month supported by the 45th on the way to the Drive to 48. The Drive to 48 is an initiative by the 45th SW to support 48 launches per year from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.



-ends-

