Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics

(Source: SAS; issued April 05, 2018)

FORT WORTH, Texas --- Lockheed Martin is collaborating with analytics leader SAS to deliver innovative, next-generation analytics across the company’s F-35, C-130J and LM-100J programs. Proven capabilities supporting Lockheed Martin programs today also serve stakeholders integrating artificial intelligence and enabling digital transformation.



Lockheed Martin’s collaboration with SAS underscores the company’s commitment to drive innovation that helps customers solve their toughest problems and achieve critical missions.



SAS will help Lockheed Martin place powerful analytics at sustainment experts’ fingertips to create new efficiencies and ensure cross-platform collaboration is effortless. SAS analytics will infuse decision-making with new insights derived from advanced machine learning, deep learning and natural language processing.



“With the first phase of SAS technology completed, these new capabilities enable our data scientists and engineers to quickly develop self-service applications that provide a range of analytics-driven products and services with an initial focus on predictive maintenance, fleet performance management, intelligent diagnostics, and supply chain optimization,” said Bruce Litchfield, vice president, Sustainment Operations, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. “The result will be more effective and efficient flight line operations.”



Powered by SAS Viya, Lockheed Martin is deploying a broad portfolio of SAS products throughout its global technology platform.



“As the industry adapts to the forces of disruptive technological change and new forms of competition, SAS stands ready to help Lockheed Martin capitalize on opportunities to deliver richer products and services from artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT analytics deployed throughout the value chain,” said Jason Mann, vice president of IoT, SAS.



Tim Matthews, vice president, F-35 Sustainment Operations, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, added, “These new capabilities will help the F-35 program deliver a total performance-based logistics sustainment solution that meets warfighter needs and significantly reduces total ownership cost.”





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.





SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence.



-ends-

