Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued April 18, 2018)

SERCO, Reston, Virginia, is being awarded potential ceiling value $135,843,500 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide life cycle sustainment, integration and acquisition support for Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection Naval Electronic Surveillance Systems during their life cycle and technical expertise to Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Program Executive Offices, other Department of Defense agencies, Department of Homeland Security, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and other government activities as required.



This three-year contract includes one two-year option period which, if exercised, would bring the potential ceiling value of this award to an estimated $232,436,620.



Work will include operational platform sites, shore-based sites, and training activities located in the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, and other locations worldwide, and is expected to be completed April 17, 2021.



If the option is exercised, the period of performance would extend through April 17, 2023.



No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using primarily other procurement (Navy); and operations and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via a request for proposal published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems e-Commerce Central website, with three proposals received and one selected for award.



The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-18-D-0082).



