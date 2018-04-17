NSWC Crane Experts Equip Naval Ships with ‘Greatest Electronic Warfare Improvement in Decades’

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued April 17, 2018)

CRANE, Ind. --- Engineers and technicians at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) continued to make a significant impact and offer direct support to U.S. Warfighters in Fiscal Year 17 (FY17), completing installations that provide U.S. Naval ships with the most significant upgrade in Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities in the last three decades.



During FY17, NSWC Crane Maritime Electronic Warfare Systems personnel were involved in numerous upgrades of AN/SLQ-32(V) EW systems on U.S. Naval ships around the world. NSWC Crane employees performed installations in San Diego, California; Pascagoula, Mississippi; Norfolk, Virginia; Mayport, Florida; and Rota, Spain.



“The NSWC Crane team has done a fantastic job installing the U.S. Navy's greatest Electronic Warfare improvement in decades,” said Steve Showalter, a representative from the Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems. “Without the NSWC Crane team’s dedication, the Fleet would not be able to take full advantage of these game-changing Electronic Warfare systems.”



The AN/SLQ-32 EW system was originally introduced in the 1970s to provide ships with capabilities such as early detection, signal analysis, threat warning, and protection from anti-ship missiles. In 2002, the Navy established the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP), an evolutionary development block upgrade program for the AN/SLQ-32(V) EW system that offers incremental enhancements in capability.



SEWIP Block 2 provides an enhanced Electronic Support (ES) capability by means of an upgraded ES antenna, ES receiver, and an open combat system interface for the AN/SLQ-32. These upgrades are necessary in order to keep pace with the threat and improve detection and accuracy capabilities of the AN/SLQ-32.



NSWC Crane engineers and technicians have been involved in the SEWIP since it was established, and they continue to play a critical role in the development and implementation of the program.



“The primary mission of the Surface EW System is Anti-Ship Missile Defense, which is all about the protection of the ships,” said Bryan Fox, NSWC Crane’s AN/SLQ-32(V)6 In-Service Engineering Agent Manager. “These installations take Electronic Warfare to the 21st Century. We are giving the Warfighter game-changing technologies so that current and future threats can be combatted. This type of capability has not been seen in Surface EW in over three decades.”





NSWC Crane provides technical expertise starting with the advanced installation planning stage and continuing through the installation of the system, which includes the review of Ship Installation Drawings, lab-based system integration testing, installation oversight aboard the ship, system operational verification testing, At-Sea Testing, and system familiarization training for the ship’s crew. NSWC Crane is involved throughout the entire process, providing oversight to ensure the milestones defined by the Navy’s Modernization Program are met.



NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with focus areas in Expeditionary Warfare, Strategic Missions and Electronic Warfare. NSWC Crane is responsible for multi-domain, multi- spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today’s warfighter.



-ends-

