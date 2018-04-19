Malaysian Ministry of Defense Opts for 18 105LG1 Artillery Systems of Nexter and its Partner ADS

KUALA LUMPUR --- The Malaysian Ministry of Defense announced the acquisition of 18 units of 105LG1 artillery systems for the Army Forces during one of the largest defense services exhibition in Asia, DSA&NATSEC 2018.



This 3-year contract will start by November 2019 with the first delivery of 6 light guns and the last delivery is due to take place in February 2020.



The 105 LG1 is a 105mm gun designed for intervention and rapid reaction forces. With a maximum range of 17 km, it can be towed by a light vehicle, transported by an average helicopter (PUMA or Bell 212 type) or parachuted by a tactical transport aircraft (C130-Hercules type).



This extreme mobility, thanks to its low weight (1650 kg), allows it to be deployed on any theater of operation as complex as it is (jungle, forest, mountains etc.). A crew of 5 men is enough to make it operational very quickly (a battery setup of 30 seconds) and to shoot at a rate of at least 12 rounds per minute.



Combat-proven and qualified by the French army, the gun of 105LG1 equips today six armies around the world: Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Belgium, Canada and Colombia. This new acquisition of 105LG1 by the Malaysian army confirms the excellent performance, ease of use and robustness of this gun.



ADS, one of the major Malaysian defense players, and Nexter, the French land defense leader, are business partners since 8 years and this contract is a new step of a fruitful cooperation. In support to the local artillery industry, 105 LG1 systems will be assembled locally at the ADS Assembly facilities near Gemas, Negeri Sembilan. ADS is confident that this initiative will create self-reliance and improve the artillery capabilities among the army. The package will also include long range ERG3 ammunition and Bacara Ballistic Computer.



Dato’ Shafii Hj Roshad of ADS Sdn Bhd (ADS) expressed his appreciation to the Malaysian Government for the opportunity to work together and will continue to support the Government of Malaysia in providing solutions for the defense arena. Olivier Travert, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Nexter said that "this contract is a new recognition of the Nexter Group's expertise in the field of artillery and ammunition. This is an important success in our strategy to position our group as the leading artillery partner in Asia."



