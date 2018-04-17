Luxembourg is looking to reinforce its defence capabilities for military and civilian operations, with Parliament approving a budget to advance on two major projects.
On Monday, lawmakers approved the launch of a second government satellite, as well as a bill to deliver and operate military aircraft Airbus A400M.
The new satellite, to be launched in 2020, would help national defence forces detect potential risks and carry out observation missions in emergencies, such as natural disasters.
The cost of launching a second government satellite – spread over 14 years and including the acquisition, launch and maintenance of the satellite between seven and 10 years – is estimated at €170 million.
Military aircraft
Luxembourg is also progressing on the delivery of its Airbus A400M military transport aircraft.
Launched in 2005 as a joint initiative with Belgian military forces, the delivery of the aircraft is planned for 2020.
The project, which will cost €420 million for an operational period of 35 years, seeks to improve the deployment of Luxembourgish and Belgian troops in crisis situations. (end of excerpt)
