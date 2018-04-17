Luxembourg to Reinforce Defence Capabilities (excerpt)

(Source: Luxembourg Times; posted April 17, 2018)

Roxana Mironescu and Pol Schock

Luxembourg is looking to reinforce its defence capabilities for military and civilian operations, with Parliament approving a budget to advance on two major projects.On Monday, lawmakers approved the launch of a second government satellite, as well as a bill to deliver and operate military aircraft Airbus A400M.…/…The new satellite, to be launched in 2020, would help national defence forces detect potential risks and carry out observation missions in emergencies, such as natural disasters.The cost of launching a second government satellite – spread over 14 years and including the acquisition, launch and maintenance of the satellite between seven and 10 years – is estimated at €170 million.Luxembourg is also progressing on the delivery of its Airbus A400M military transport aircraft.Launched in 2005 as a joint initiative with Belgian military forces, the delivery of the aircraft is planned for 2020.The project, which will cost €420 million for an operational period of 35 years, seeks to improve the deployment of Luxembourgish and Belgian troops in crisis situations. (end of excerpt)-ends-