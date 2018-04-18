Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued April 18, 2018)

Lockheed Martin beat out two competitors to win the $928 million contract to develop a hypersonic conventional strike weapon for the US Air Force, a Mach 5+ missile to follow on from the X-51A Waverider technology demonstrator. (USAF photo)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Space, Huntsville, Alabama, is the successful offeror of a $928,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the hypersonic conventional strike weapon.



This contract provides for the design, development, engineering, systems integration, test, logistics planning, and aircraft integration support of all the elements of a hypersonic, conventional, air-launched, stand-off weapon.



Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds will be obligated at the time of award on the first task order.



Air Force Life Cycle Management, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8682-18-D-0003).



