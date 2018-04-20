Saab Receives Training Systems Order for the Swedish Army

(Source: Saab; issued April 20, 2018)

Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, FMV, for training systems for the Swedish Army. The order value amounts to SEK 51 million and deliveries will take place at the end of 2018.



The contract includes deliveries of the Manpack 300 training system to most of the regiments in Sweden and a number of networked base stations. The Manpack 300 systems, used for controlling, monitoring and collecting training data for analyse of exercises, comes with commercial 4G-functionality. This upgraded system will give the Swedish Army an improved capability during exercises. The base stations come in the form of mobile containers, which gives the Swedish Army the opportunity to deploy the equipment and practice anywhere.



“With this order, the Swedish Army is upgrading and modernising its training capability. The new systems allow for larger geographical coverage for the training. It also ensures that radio communication can be recorded via the base stations, allowing the customer to evaluate that part of the training”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation within Saab business area Dynamics.



“The Swedish Army has in recent years invested heavily in improving their training capability and strengthening their simulator portfolio. They have always been one of the leading users of simulators and with the new instrumented training systems, based on the latest 4G technology, they will place themselves at the forefront”, says Åsa Thegström.



Saab´s Exercise Control (Excon) is used in all training systems being delivered to the regiments. Excon is an interoperable software tool, designed to help prepare, plan, execute, control and evaluate training exercises. Saab´s instrumented training systems will now be part of the Swedish Army´s training facilities and allow for training from platoon level up to company level.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

