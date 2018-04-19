Finland Will Join Three Research and Development Projects Under the European Defence Agency (EDA).

(Source: Finland Ministry of Defence; issued April 19, 2018)

Finland will join three research and development projects under the European Defence Agency (EDA). The projects deal with methods to transfer underwater networked acoustic data, improve 3D printing methods and develop wireless tactical data transfer.



The estimated cost of the projects is EUR 20 million, and Finland’s funding accounts for about EUR 1.5 million.



Finland’s participation in the European defence research is based on national defence research needs. The benefits of the cooperation conducted with the EDA include, for example, broader and more in-depth views on the research problem and networking with European cooperation partners. Cost savings are also a major contributing factor.



Established in 2004, the EDA functions under the Council of the European Union with the task to support member countries to develop their military capabilities. The EDA plays a central role in developing Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) and developing the EU’s defence dimension. Apart from Denmark, all of the EU countries take part in the Agency’s activities.



The EDA promotes cooperation, starts new projects and produces solutions that develop defence capabilities. It also plays a major role in developing resources for the common defence and security policy.



