Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest & Most Cost-Effective on the Market

(Source: Leonardo DRS; issued April 18, 2018)

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced today the launch of its innovative “Tenum 640” thermal imager, the first uncooled 10-micron thermal camera core on the market for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).



The Tenum 640 is ideal for surveillance and security applications; ground and aerial unmanned platforms for first responders, agri-business and hazmat operations; and personal vision systems for outdoor sporting. The camera core will also be available to the military for a variety of uses.

More on this announcement



The affordable Tenum 640 thermal camera module combines ultra-small pixel structure with its ultra-sensitive vanadium oxide micro-bolometer sensor and a 640 x 512 array. It provides exceptional longwave infrared (LWIR) imaging quality and detection up to 60 frames per second. The high-resolution LWIR camera core features image contrast enhancement, called “ICE”, 24-bit RGB and YUV (4,2,2), plus exceptional sensitivity (less than 50 mK NETD).



“The Tenum 640 represents the most advanced, uncooled and cost-effective infrared sensor design available to OEM’s today,” said Shawn Black, Vice President and General Manager of the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical Infrared Systems business unit. “Our market-leading innovative technologies, such as the Tenum 640, continue to enable greater affordability while delivering uncompromising thermal imaging performance for our customers.”



The thermal camera is available with or without optics. Optional lenses include 7.7 mm, 15 mm, and 20 mm. Each sealed lens and lens mount is environmentally-rated IP67; the camera enclosure is designed for rugged and extreme temperatures, operating from -40° F (-40 °C) to 176°F (+80°C).



Tenum is distributed exclusively in the United States commercial OEM market through Leonardo DRS’s master distributer, Sierra Olympic Technologies, Inc. (SOTI). SOTI is also Leonardo DRS’s U.S. master distributor of commercial uncooled thermal cores. SOTI sells and distributes to OEM customers who integrate the popular Leonardo DRS Tamarisk line of uncooled infrared camera cores for a variety of dual-use applications.





Leonardo DRS is a prime contractor, leading technology innovator and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors worldwide. The company specializes in naval and maritime systems, ground combat mission command and network computing, global satellite communications and network infrastructure, avionics systems, and intelligence and security solutions. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A., which employs more than 45,000 people worldwide.



-ends-

