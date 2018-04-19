In Spain Digital Transformation Reaches the Theater of Operations

(Source: Thales; issued April 19, 2018)

Spanish MoD has awarded a contract to Thales to modernize the PR4G radios currently in operation with the Spanish Armed Forces. This is part of the MoD‘s effort to finalize the supply of the new SUPERMUX waveform to the Army.



With the new SUPERMUX waveform from GEOMUX waveform family, the PR4G F@stnet radio provides simultaneously and independently Combat voice, data and Blue Force Tracking (BFT). This new operational capability expands data transmission capacity and provides the users with enhanced capability for high priority information dissemination.



This new waveform also provides unique automatic BFT sharing capability at radio level between two modernized VHF networks, accelerating situational awareness dissemination and avoiding friendly fires.



With these new capabilities, the PR4G Radio adapts to the current challenge of the Battlefield digitalization and allows a qualitative leap in the current use of the PR4G F@stnet radios within the Army's tactical control and command information systems.



The SUPERMUX waveform is also part of the library of advanced waveforms developed by Thales for its new family of SYNAPS radios, providing native interoperability and smooth evolution path. The software-defined radio SYNAPS also incorporates the new ESSOR Coalition waveform developed in European cooperation, as well as the Maneuver suite of solutions.



