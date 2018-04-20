Drukair Opts for the A320neo: Unmatched performance for high altitude airports

(Source: Airbus; issued April 20, 2018)

TOULOUSE, France --- Drukair, the flag carrier of Eastern Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, has signed a purchase agreement for one A320neo to support its growth plans and complement its existing fleet of three A319s. The aircraft will be powered by CFM Leap-1A26E1 engines optimized for high altitude operations and will become the largest aircraft operating out of Drukair's base in Paro.



Paro, located at an altitude of 7,300 feet and surrounded by high mountains, is one of the world's most challenging airports. Thanks to the A320neo's unmatched performance it will become the largest aircraft to operate from Paro offering greater payload capabilities and highest passenger comfort levels than any other product.



Featuring a two-class cabin layout, the aircraft will be deployed to increase capacity on existing regional routes to Singapore, Bangkok, Kathmandu, Delhi and, Calcutta.



The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020. With some 6,000 orders received from nearly 100 customers, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.





