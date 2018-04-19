Proton-M Vehicle with Russian Defence Ministry Satellite Launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued April 19, 2018)

On April 19 at 1:12 a.m. (MSK), the Proton-M vehicle with Russian Defence Ministry satellite was launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome.



The launch process and rocket flight was controlled by means of ground automated complex.



The spacecraft successfully reached final transfer orbit and was taken under control by the Main Test Space Centre named after German Titov.



Russia Launches Military Satellite to Improve Internet Access

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued April 19, 2018)

MOSCOW --- Russia has successfully put into orbit its second military communication satellite of the Blagovest series, the builder of the satellite said Thursday.



"The launch of the Proton-M rocket with the telecommunication satellite Blagovest No. 12 aboard took place at the Baikonur cosmodrome at 1:12 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday (2212 GMT on Wednesday)," Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev Company said in a statement.



"After nine hours and two minutes, the device, with the help of the 'Breeze-M' upper stage, was put into geostationary orbit," it added.



The statement said the satellite is designed for high-speed Internet access, data transmission, television and radio programs, telephone and video conferencing.



The first Blagovest ("Good news" in Russian) was launched from Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Aug. 17, 2017.



The Ministry of Defense plans to deploy a group of four Blagovest satellites by 2020, according to TASS news agency.



