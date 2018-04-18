Airbus Signs Extension with MinDef to Provide Services to Airlifters (excerpt)

(Source: The Star; published April 18, 2018)

KUALA LUMPUR --- Airbus has extended its contract with the Ministry of Defence to provide a wide range of support services for the Royal Malaysian Air Force's (RMAF) A400M airlifters.A statement issued by Airbus said the agreement was signed on Wednesday at the Defence Services Asia 2018 exhibition here.This contract would extend an existing services deal between Airbus and MinDef. Malaysia is the first export customer for the A400M and the RMAF received its fourth aircraft in 2017.Under the contract, Airbus will continue to provide performance-based services including material support, engineering services, flight operations and maintenance support for the RMAF A400Ms. Airbus will work with the local industry to deliver these services.The agreement also covers additional spare parts and ground equipment, as well as training courses, to support A400M air-to-air refuelling operations. (end of excerpt)-ends-