Tupolev PJSC Assigned Tu-95MC with the Upgraded Power Unit to the Russian Ministry of Defense for Official Joint Testing

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued April 19, 2018)

Despite its age, the Tu-95 (NATO: Bear) remains the fastest turboprop production bomber in the world, and its latest Tu-95МС, with uprated engines, will remain in service for several more years. (UAC photo)

MOSCOW --- Tupolev PJSC, member of the United Aircraft Corporation, assigned Tu-95MC with the upgraded power unit to the Russian Ministry of Defense for the official joint testing.



The strategic missile carrier Tu-95МС was delivered to the Ministry of Defense State flight-test center for official joint testing (OJT).



Tu-95МС is equipped with the upgraded turboprop engines НК-12МПМ developed and manufactured by JSC “Kuznetsov” and propellers АВ-60Т manufactured by SPE “Aerosila”. The upgraded power unit provides enhanced aircraft payload, takeoff performance, flight range and other characteristics.



Tu-95МС is a modification of Tu-95 (under NATO codification: Bear). The most high-speed turboprop production missile carrier in the world. It forms one of the essential components of strategic nuclear triad of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.



