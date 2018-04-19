Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 19, 2018)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded $51,846,018 for firm-fixed-price delivery order 0045 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026).



This order provides for supplies and services required for the delivery, installation, and testing of one Japan E-2C compatible AN/APX-122A Mode 5/S interrogator and transponder unit for the government of Japan.



The supplies and services include non-recurring engineering for the developmental laboratory work, integration laboratory testing, software modifications, technical data, training, and post installation ground and flight testing support, kits, and associated hardware for aircraft integration.



Work will be performed Melbourne, Florida (40 percent); Greenlawn, New York (20 percent); Menlo Park, California (20 percent); Naval Air Station Misawa, Japan (10 percent); and Gifu, Japan (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $51,846,018 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

