Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 19, 2018)

Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $136,529,350 fixed-price-incentive (firm target) modification under a previously awarded contract (N00024-14-C-5315) to exercise an option for Air and Missile Defense Radar Program (AMDR) low rate initial production (LRIP).



The LRIP unit will be deployed on a DDG Flight III class ship.



Work will be performed in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by April 2021. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $136,529,350 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



