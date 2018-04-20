SAAB Signs OPV Subcontract Creating Dozens of Jobs

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 20, 2018)

In another win for Australian defence industry, Lurssen Australia has awarded a subcontract to Saab Australia creating new jobs in South Australia.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today announced Saab Australia had been chosen to provide the Situational Awareness System for the Royal Australian Navy’s 12 new Offshore Patrol Vessels.



“The System provides the Navy with complete, consistent and up to date situational awareness and mission management using on-board, off-board, and remote data sources,” Minister Pyne said.



“Saab Australia advises it will carry out the work at its Adelaide facilities, which will create up to 50 direct jobs.”



“In more good news, Saab will also contract other Australian companies to fabricate selected components of the system providing a high level of Australian industry participation.”



“The OPVs will also be fitted with Saab’s EOS 500, a lightweight electro-optical fire control director used for observation, target identification and fire control.”



Lurssen Australia is under contract to lead the design and build of 12 OPVs.



The project, which in total is worth around $3.6 billion, will create approximately 1000 jobs - 400 direct and a further 600 in the supply chain.



Construction will commence on the first ship at Osborne Naval Shipyard in SA before the end of the year.



The first two OPVs will be built in SA before the project transitions to WA, where the remaining 10 will be constructed from 2020.



(ends)



Saab Receives Order for Australian OPV Situational Awareness System

(Source: Saab; issued April 20, 2018)

Saab has received a contract from Luerssen Australia for the Situational Awareness System (SAS) for the Royal Australian Navy’s new Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV). The contract is expected to run over the 12-year OPV shipbuilding programme, which will see the delivery of 12 new ships.



In addition to the SAS, which is based on Saab Australia’s 9LV Combat Management System, the OPV will be fitted with Saab’s EOS 500 (electro-optical fire control director).



“Saab Australia is pleased to receive this order from Luerssen Australia. This is also an important step towards system commonality for the Navy, with 9LV installed, or contracted for delivery, across four classes of ship.” says Andy Keough, Managing Director for Saab Australia.



“The development work being undertaken by Saab in Australia will also support export opportunities and position us well for future maritime projects.”



Saab Australia will carry out the majority of the work in its Adelaide facilities, which will create and sustain up to 50 jobs. Local Australian companies will be contracted to fabricate selected components of the SAS including command consoles and computer cabinets, providing a high level of Australian industry participation and sovereign capability. The contract is received within the business area Surveillance.





-ends-

