General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

(Source: General Dynamics; issued April 18, 2018)

FAIRFAX, Va. –-- General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics was awarded the Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Information Technology Support Services 3 contract to continue to operate and maintain the IT networks for the U.S Army. The single-award task order contract has a potential value of approximately $300 million.



Under the contract, General Dynamics will provide network and maintenance operations, storage management, information assurance, engineering and installation, web services and communications support for continued operations. Work on this contract will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Va.; Fort Gordon, Ga.; and additional locations worldwide.



“General Dynamics knows how critical these services are to the U.S. Department of Defense and INSCOM missions,” said Mike Hatcher, vice president and general manager within General Dynamics Information Technology’s Defense portfolio. “We are committed to adding value and enhanced security necessary to support INSCOM.”



General Dynamics has been a trusted partner to the U.S. Army INSCOM since the command’s inception in 1977. The company provides IT services and global support that improves capabilities and security of the warfighter.



-ends-

