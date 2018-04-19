Skdb "Luch" Tested Improved Antitank Guided Missile System "Skif"

(Source: Ukrobornprom; issued April 19, 2018)

Ukrainian defense contractor Luch says it has successfully tested its improved Skif laser-guided anti-tank missile, the export version of the Stugna-P produced for the Ukrainian army. (Luch photo)

Successful testing of the new AT guided missile system "Skif" modification (an export variant of the Ukrainian "Stugna-P"), developed by the UOP SE “State Kyiv Design Bureau “Luch”, was successfully tested at one of the military testing grounds.



The design of the advanced AT guided missile system "Skif" has undergone a number of changes in accordance with the requirements of the potential customer. All modifications aimed at adapting the launcher for use in soft soil and sand. First of all, we are talking about installing a powerful thermal imager, allowing to destroy the targets with the first shot, despite the difficult weather conditions, day and night.



The missile itself has not changed, as originally was designed for use in all climatic and weather conditions, without exception.



During the tests of the advanced AT guided missile system "Skif", developers and representatives of the customer’s country were present. Representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also present during the tests of the new SKDB "Luch" development.



Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Colonel General Serhiy Popko, highly praised the modernization of the modern Ukrainian AT guided missile system, produced by SKDB "Luch".



"Equipping a regular AT guided missile launcher with a powerful thermal imagery guarantees hitting the enemy’s armored equipment in conditions of poor visibility at night, which once again confirms that our country has an extremely high scientific potential that allows to produce armament and military equipment samples at par with the leading countries," added Serhiy Popko.



The unique development of SKDB "Luch" specialists has a number of technical advantages that guarantee engagement of movable and immovable modern armored targets with combined, spaced or monolithic armor, including active armor.



In addition, the Ukrainian missile complex is also capable of affecting small-scale targets such as weapon emplacements, tanks in the trench, light-armored objects and helicopters, making it a universal deterrent device on the battlefield.



