Director General Acquisition of the Indian Ministry of Defence Apurva Chandra Visits the Baltic Shipbuilding Plant ‘Yantar’

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued April 19, 2018)

Mr. Apurva Chandra, Director General for Acquisition of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of India, is in his working visit to the Russian Federation in order to get familiarized with the production facilities of the Russian defence industry enterprises and to conduct negotiations on promising projects of the military and technical cooperation between the two countries.



After the visit to the National Centre of Helicopter Building in the Moscow Region (part of the ‘Helicopters of Russia’), where the Indian partners saw a dynamic flight demonstration of the Ka-226T helicopter, Mr. Chandra was received at the Baltic Shipbuilding Plant ‘Yantar’ in the city of Kaliningrad (part of the USC).



“Of course, the key Russian-Indian project, which we discussed here in Kaliningrad, was the continuation of building of 11356 project frigates for the Indian Naval Forces. We were pleased to visit the manufacturing workshops and see the ready hulls of the future ships, right on the place we got familiarized with the technologies, used at the plant. I would like to note that the Russian party continuously applies all the efforts to strictly fulfill its obligations,” underscored Mr. Apurva Chandra.



“We are happy to receive here in the Russian land such a representative delegation of the Indian Ministry of Defence and to demonstrate today to our partners the unique capabilities of the Russian shipbuilding enterprises on creation of naval equipment, including the well-known frigates of project 11356. A busy program of Mr. Chadra’s visit speaks about the highest interest of the Indian party in the progressive development of the current and promising Russian-Indian projects in the military and technical area in general,” said Rosoboronexport’s Director General Alexander Mikheev.



“Multipurpose frigates of project 11356 are reliable combat ships, which have been known to the Indian sailors for nearly twenty years. The armament of these ships also includes the ‘BrahMos’ missiles, jointly developed by the two countries.



“The Baltic Shipbuilding Plant is ready to actively participate in the further development of the Russian-Indian technological partnership, including the 'Make-in-India’ Program by providing building of the frigates of this project in one of the Indian shipyards. Currently we are expecting the appropriate decision of our Indian colleagues. The specialists of the plant are ready to go to India to perform this important mission at short notice,” noted Eduard Yefimov, Director General of the ‘Yantar’ Plant.



In the next several days the Indian delegation, headed by A.Chandra, will visit a number of other enterprises of the North-Western and the Volga federal districts of Russia.



-ends-

