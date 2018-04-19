Mexico – MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 19, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Mexico of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters for an estimated cost of $1.20 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on April 18, 2018.



The Government of Mexico has requested to buy eight (8) MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters, equipped with:

-- twenty (20) T-700 GE 401 C engines (16 installed and 4 spares);

-- sixteen (16) APS-153(V) Multi-Mode radars (8 installed, 8 spares);

-- ten (10) Airborne Low Frequency Systems (ALFS) (8 installed and 2 spares);

-- fourteen (14) AN/APX-123 Identification Friend or Foe transponders (8 installed and 6 spares);

-- twelve (12) AN/AAS-44C Multi-Spectral Targeting Systems Forward Looking Infrared Systems (8 installed, 4 spares);

-- twenty (20) Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation Systems (EGI) with Selective Availability/Anti-Spoofing Module (16 installed and 4 spares);

-- thirty (30) AN/AVS-9 Night Vision Devices;

-- one thousand (1,000) AN/SSQ-36/53/62 Sonobuoys;

-- ten (10) AGM-114 Hellfire missiles;

-- five (5) AGM-114 M36-E9 Captive Air Training missiles;

-- four (4) AGM-114Q Hellfire training missiles;

-- thirty-eight (38) Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System (APKWS) II rockets;

-- thirty (30) Mk -54 Lightweight Hybrid Torpedoes (LHTs);

-- twelve (12) M-240D machine guns;

-- twelve (12) GAU-21 Machine Guns.



Also included are twelve (12) AN/ARC-220 High Frequency radios; spare engine containers; facilities study, design, and construction; spare and repair parts; support and test equipment; communication equipment; ferry support; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated value is $1.20 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic regional partner. Mexico has been a strong partner in combating organized crime and drug trafficking organizations.



The sale of these aircraft to Mexico will significantly increase and strengthen its maritime capabilities. Mexico intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its existing naval and maritime support of national security requirements and in its efforts to combat criminal organizations.



The proposed sale will improve Mexico's ability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems. The MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopter will enable Mexico to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions and secondary missions including vertical replenishment, search and rescue, and communications relay. Mexico will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. Mexico will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems in Owego, New York. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of additional U.S. Government and/or contractor representatives to Mexico.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



