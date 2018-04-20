USAF Takes to Capitol Hill to Air Frustrations with Lockheed, Boeing (excerpt)

(Source: Air Force Magazine; posted April 20, 2018)

By Brian Everstine

Air Force officials shared harsh words for the prime contractors of two of its three major acquisition programs, following a public argument over an F-35 repair issue and continued delays on the KC-46. However, the Air Force's top uniformed acquisition official said he is "very happy" with how the B-21 is progressing.The F-35 Joint Program Office is currently not accepting deliveries of F-35s as it argues with Lockheed Martin over who is responsible for paying for a production error on more than 200 jets. Air Force acquisition chief Lt. Gen. Arnold Bunch, during a Senate Armed Services Airland Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, said it is the Air Force's position that Lockheed is responsible for the fixes. Bunch said he is relying on the JPO to "stand up and take this step to make sure we're getting a quality product."The Air Force's next-generation tanker is also facing issues, with at least an 18-month delay on delivery and more problems discovered during testing. Boeing still has a "long way to go" with the KC-46's testing program as there are three "category one" deficiencies that need to be fixed, Bunch said. (end of excerpt)-ends-