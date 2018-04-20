Lockheed Martin to Offer Japan Stealthy F-22 and F-35 Hybrid Jet (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published April 20, 2018)

U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp. plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its export-banned F-22 Raptor and advanced F-35 Lightning II aircraft, two sources said.Lockheed has discussed the idea with Japanese defense ministry officials and will make a formal proposal in response to a Japanese request for information (RFI) after it receives permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology, said the sources, who have direct knowledge of the proposal.The decision on whether to release parts of the highly classified aircraft designs and software to help Japan stay ahead of Chinese advances will test U.S. President Donald Trump's promise to overhaul his country's arms export policy.The proposed aircraft "would combine the F-22 and F-35 and could be superior to both of them," said one of the sources.Japan, which is already buying the radar-evading F-35 to modernize its inventory, also wants to introduce a separate air superiority fighter in the decade starting 2030 to deter intrusions into its airspace by Chinese and Russian jets. (end of excerpt)-ends-