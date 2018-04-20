Senegalese Air Force Helicopter Pilots to Train for Collective and Tactical Operations Using Thales Solution

(Source: Thales; issued April 20, 2018)

PARIS LA DÉFENSE, France --- The Senegalese Armed Forces will train Mi-35 attack helicopter and Mi-17 transport helicopter aircrews for collective and tactical operations leveraging Thales’s expertise in training and simulation. The Thales helicopter mission trainer will enable pilots to acquire and develop the tactical skills and be mission-ready.



The Senegalese Armed Forces are involved in a wide range of deployments in remote theatres, conducting operations beyond the scope of traditional homeland defence. For this reason, they need to improve the tactical training of attack helicopter pilots.



The Thales helicopter mission trainer will allow pilots to train in a diverse array of programmable tactical scenarios, such as combat search and rescue, airland, naval operations or even commando insertion / extraction. All trainings will be analysed at a debriefing station to prepare for a successful mission.



Thanks to a high definition visual database and to a rich, synthetic and powerful environment, the flexible, modular trainer can be configured to allow individual pilot and commander training as well as training of entire aircrews for collective operations, such as multi-crew and multiplatform coordination and combined arms deployments.



This first collaboration between Thales and the Senegalese Armed Forces signals the

beginning of a strong partnership in simulation and strengthens the company’s positioning in this segment.



“These training tools of the future have been developed using Thales state-of-the-art technologies to enable highly effective instruction and training. The Senegalese Armed Forces will benefit from a training system perfectly matching the tactical training requirements of helicopter pilots, reconstructing operational conditions with a high degree of realism,” said General Joseph M. DIOP, Air Force Chief of Staff of Senegalese Forces.



Thales is a leader in simulation-based training services, providing customers with simulation solutions and expertise spanning a broad array of applications, from combat, transport and tanker aircraft to helicopters, land vehicles, naval platforms and nuclear powerplant control room simulation.



The helicopter tactical trainer is part of Thales’s portfolio of simulation products. For over fifteen years, French Army Light Aviation (ALAT) helicopter pilots have been using the EDITH helicopter tactical trainer platform from Thales for collective instruction and training.





Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depth of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster - mastering ever greater complexity and every decisive moment along the way. With 65,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €15.8 billion in 2017.



-ends-

