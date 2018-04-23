Opening of the Australian Defence Export Office

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 23, 2018)

The government’s vision to grow a strong, resilient and internationally competitive Australian defence industry to support our national security received a major boost today with Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon. Christopher Pyne MP opening the Australian Defence Export Office in Canberra.



Minister Pyne said the establishment of the Australian Defence Export Office was one of the key initiatives of the Defence Export Strategy released on 29 January 2018.



“The Defence Export Strategy sets out a plan to boost Australian industry, increase investment, and create more jobs for Australian businesses,” Minister Pyne said.



“The Australian Defence Export Office will provide a focal point for whole-of-government delivery of the systematic approach and initiatives set out in the Strategy.”



Minister Pyne said establishing the Australian Defence Export Office was a critical step in achieving the export success we need to support and develop the Australian defence industry of tomorrow.



“We have a clear strategic vision for a sovereign Australian defence industry that underpins our Defence capability. A defence industry that is sustainable and internationally competitive is crucial to this vision.



“I look forward to seeing Australian defence industry achieving greater export success, supported by the Australian Defence Export Office,” Minister Pyne said.



The Australian Defence Export Office will deliver a range of initiatives to assist and support Australian defence industry, including producing market intelligence, partnering with industry in multi-year campaigns, and leading the Australian Military Sales and Team Defence Australia initiatives.



-ends-

