On Sunday, Israeli Navy Commander Maj.-Gen. Eli Sharvit announced that the four ships would be named "Magen," "Oz," "Independence" and "Triumph". The decision on the names was determined by a forum headed by the Navy, led by Sharvit.
The construction of the four “Sa'ar-6” class warships was agreed in a 430-million euro deal between Israel and the German company ThyssenKrupp in 2015. The first ship is expected to arrive at the end of 2019 with the last by 2021.
Existing Sa’ar-5 and Sa’ar 4.5 ships are being upgraded with the integration of new radars and electronic warfare systems, Israel is set to receive new Dolphin-class submarines and new Sa’ar-6 Corvettes in coming years which are set to be operational by 2021.
The Sa’ar 6 will have a crew of 70 sailors, a range of 2,500 miles, and advanced capabilities able to deal with a wide range of threats including Iron Dome short range defense missile launchers and Barak-8 long-range surface-to-air missile naval defense system. (end of exerpt)
