Israel Navy Names New Sa'ar 6 Warships Arriving from Germany (excerpt)

(Source: Jerusalem Post; posted April 22, 2018)

By Anna Ahronheim

On Sunday, Israeli Navy Commander Maj.-Gen. Eli Sharvit announced that the four ships would be named "Magen," "Oz," "Independence" and "Triumph". The decision on the names was determined by a forum headed by the Navy, led by Sharvit.…/…The construction of the four “Sa'ar-6” class warships was agreed in a 430-million euro deal between Israel and the German company ThyssenKrupp in 2015. The first ship is expected to arrive at the end of 2019 with the last by 2021.Existing Sa’ar-5 and Sa’ar 4.5 ships are being upgraded with the integration of new radars and electronic warfare systems, Israel is set to receive new Dolphin-class submarines and new Sa’ar-6 Corvettes in coming years which are set to be operational by 2021.The Sa’ar 6 will have a crew of 70 sailors, a range of 2,500 miles, and advanced capabilities able to deal with a wide range of threats including Iron Dome short range defense missile launchers and Barak-8 long-range surface-to-air missile naval defense system. (end of exerpt)-ends-