Leonardo to Attend the First Edition of Eurasia Airshow

(Source: Leonardo; issued April 20, 2018)

ANTALYA --- Leonardo will attend the inaugural edition of the Eurasia Airshow, which will bring key international technologies in commercial and military aviation to Antalya for the first time, from April 25 to 29.



With its portfolio of products and services, Leonardo can respond to a broad range of civil and military requirements in the air sector, from fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft that are ready for all kinds of missions – and their related training and logistics services – to state-of-the-art avionics and sensors, as well as systems and networks for air traffic management and control.



Visitors flying to Antalya will be served by Leonardo’s technology as soon as they approach the International Airport. Antalya, famous among tourists the world over for its wonderful seaside, is home to a top-tier air traffic control system supplied by Leonardo, ensuring safe and effective management of flights. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) centre is part of a wider system, which includes ATC centres and radars developed by Leonardo under the Turkish SMART (Systematic Modernisation of ATM Resources Turkey) programme.



Deployed in Ankara, with a backup in Istanbul, the SMART system supports air traffic management operations in Turkey’s airspace sectors (both upper and lower) located in Istanbul, Izmir, Ercan, Dalaman and Bodrum, and Antalya itself. The system connects more than 20 remote control towers encompassing over 600 ATC-related workstations, with a one-of-a-kind resilient system architecture.



In Antalya, Leonardo will exhibit its C-27J, the most advanced multi-mission airlifter available on the market today. Thanks to the widest cabin in its category, unrivalled manoeuvrability, the interoperability with heavier airlifters like the C-130 and the A400M, and with a climb rate allow the reach 10.000 ft in around 5 minutes, the C-27J has the capacity to carry significant loads and still access small, soft, narrow runways even in snowy and sandy weather conditions.



The C-27J can be equipped with the latest technologies including Night Vision Goggles (NVG), ballistic protection system, a Defensive Aids Sub System (DASS) and an air to air refuelling “Probe & Drogue” system. The aircraft can perform missions including troop transport, Command, Control, Communication & Surveillance (C3-ISR), firefighting, maritime pollution dispersion, VIP/government transport, and more.



In Turkey, Leonardo will also be marketing its AW101 helicopter. In service from the Arctic to the Antarctic, the AW101 delivers high performance in hot and cold environments, day and night and in all weather conditions. This three-engine medium/heavy military multirole helicopter can perform a wide range of land and maritime missions. In the naval domain, these include anti-submarine warfare, antisurface warfare, helicopter early warning, utility, amphibious support, surveillance and patrol, long range search and rescue.



The 16-tonne AW101 is the most advanced helicopter in its class, capable of autonomous operations and featuring state-of-the-art flight and mission avionics and equipment. Its large cabin is able to host up to 30 fully-equipped troops, it can be equipped with advanced selfprotection systems for outstanding survivability, and its twin-engine cruise speed capability provides extended range and endurance for operations.



Guests at Eurasia will also be able to see Leonardo’s Miysis DIRCM, which provides effective protection against widely used MANPADS in an environment where flare technology has limitations against advanced and emerging threats. Leonardo’s Miysis DIRCM system has been extensively tested with successful results and defines and demonstrates the level of protection needed for all airborne platforms. Designed and manufactured in the UK, Miysis DIRCM is readily exportable around the world.



-ends-

