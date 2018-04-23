Hensoldt Unveils Deployable Counter-UAV System: “Xpeller Rapid” ensures precise detection and short reaction times

(Source: Hensoldt; issued April 23, 2018)

Designed for rapid deployment, Hensoldt’s ‘Xpeller Rapid’ counter-UAV system will be shown for the first time this week at the Berlin Air Show. (Hensoldt photo)

MUNICH/BERLIN --- At this year’s International Aerospace Exhibition (ILA) in Berlin, the sensor solutions provider Hensoldt unveils its Xpeller counter-UAV system for the first time in a compact and deployable version called “Xpeller Rapid”.



The new configuration combines a radar system, a camera, radio detectors and jammers. The system can either be integrated into a vehicle or can be used in a transport container for rapid deployment. Thanks to sensor fusion, which is effected via a smart control software application, all UAV-relevant signals are detected with high precision and extremely short reaction times are ensured.



The modular Xpeller product family includes various sensors such as radar systems, cameras and radio frequency detectors as well as direction finders and jammers. Xpeller uses sensors to detect and identify a drone and assess its threat potential at ranges from a few hundred metres up to several kilometres. Based on real-time analyses of the control signals, a jammer then interrupts the link between drone and pilot or interferes with its navigation.



The modular Xpeller system concept allows customised solutions to be created by combining individual devices from the product family depending on customer requirements and the local conditions. This way, the customer can select from a set of components and countermeasures. Hensoldt also supports the development of individual security concepts offering consultancy and weak point analysis.





Hensoldt is a pioneer of technology and innovation in the area of defence and security electronics. The company, headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich, is a market leader in civilian and military sensor solutions, developing new products to counter a wide variety of threats based on disruptive concepts in such fields as big data, robotics and cyber security. With a workforce of some 4,300 employees, Hensoldt generates revenues of more than 1 billion euros per year.



-ends-

