EPI Extends Services Agreement with Malaysia for TP400 Engines

In the framework of the Defence Services Asia exhibition, Europrop International GmbH (EPI) and the Minister of Defence (MoD) of Malaysia today signed an agreement to extend by one year the services contract for the TP400-powered Airbus A400M of the Malaysian Air Force. The signing ceremony was attended by Dato Sri Abdul Rahim Mohd Radzi, Secretary General, Malaysian Ministry of Defence and John Leathers, Commercial Director for EPI.



Under the terms of this agreement, EPI will continue providing Malaysia with support and MRO services covering a fleet of 19 TP400 engines. The Royal Malaysian Air Force began operating the Airbus A400M in March 2015 and currently operates four aircraft that have logged more than 4,000 flight hours since then.



“We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Minister of Defence of Malaysia,” said John Leathers.” The number one mission of EPI is to allow our customers to fly any time. And the only way to achieve this goal is to provide them with a dedicated local support.”



In addition to this new agreement with the Malaysian Minister of Defence, EPI will deploy a new contractual scheme with its local partner GTA by the end of this year to ensure that the Royal Malaysian Air Force continues to receive timely support for their engines.

EPI will support GTA to obtain Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) certification from EPI, as well as certifications from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA-Part145) and the Malaysian airworthiness authority DGTA.





EPI Europrop International GmbH was created by four leading European aero-engine companies (Industria de Turbo Propulsores, MTU Aero Engines, Rolls-Royce and Safran Aircraft Engines) to manage the TP400 engine programme.



Designed to power the Airbus Military A400M military transport, the TP400 is the most powerful turboshaft engine in the West. It features a three-shaft configuration and will deliver a maximum power output of 11,000 shaft horsepower.



